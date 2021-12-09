Harriet “Beau” Hyson passed away peacefully at home in Arizona on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at the age of 79 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Beau was born on Sept. 14, 1942 in Lake Charles, La. to Samuel and Harriet Jensen. After graduating high school, Beau moved to Massachusetts where she met and married her first husband, Fred Hatch. She and Fred had four boys together: Fred, James, Gary, and Joseph. The family moved to midcoast Maine while the boys were young and settled in the Damariscotta area.

Later, Fred and Beau divorced, and Beau married Charles Hyson, together they had two children, Megan and Robert, eventually settling in Jefferson. They were married for 38 years until Charlie’s death in May of 2016.

Beau had many hobbies but her real passion was for jewelry making – something she shared with many friends. She also loved baking, and most of all, her family.

Beau is survived by her six children, Fred Hatch and his wife, Annette, of Auburn, James Hatch and his wife, Susan Schiro, of Rockland, Gary Hatch of Phoenix, Ariz., Joseph Hatch and his wife, Krista, of Newcastle, Megan Westgate and her husband, Jayson, of Pittsfield, and Robert Hyson and his wife, Megan, of Bremen; six grandchildren, Johnathan Hatch, Kevin and McKenna Fitzpatrick, and Daniel, Emma and William Hyson; as well as her cousin, Liz Johnson and her husband, Raymond, of Louisiana; also many lifelong friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Harriet and Samuel; her sister, Ellenor Kadie; and her husband, Charlie.

A celebration of life will be planned for the spring of 2022.

