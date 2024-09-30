We are saddened to announce the passing of Harry Donald Shea on Sept. 13, 2024 after a long battle with cancer. Born Aug. 5, 1947, to proud parents Lucille (Quinnam) and Donald Shea, Harry grew up in a close-knit family in Wiscasset, as an active youngster, ball player, and industrious paperboy. At Wiscasset High School, Harry served as president and graduated valedictorian of the class of ‘65. He was also a four-sport varsity athlete and involved in many clubs, including National Honor Society and the now-extinct “Slide Rule Club.”

Harry continued his education at Dartmouth College where he studied mathematics, earning his bachelor’s degree and graduating with honors in 1969. He then served four years in the U.S. Navy, where his assignments brought him to Iceland and to Winter Harbor.

Upon his return, Harry began his teaching career in math at his alma mater, Wiscasset High School, where he also coached the cross country team to a state championship. He later made his way up north teaching at Madawaska High School for several years. Harry eventually found his calling educating college students in math and computer science at the University of Maine at Orono. There he received his master’s in mathematics and met the love of his life, Yang Wang.

To the surprise of Harry’s friends who knew that even Madawaska was too far from his hometown, Harry followed Yang to Lincoln, Neb. where she worked on her doctorate and he taught computer courses as faculty member at Lincoln School of Commerce, which eventually became part of Purdue University Global. Upon her graduation, they both joined the computer science faculty at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. where they began their married life. Later Harry joined the mathematics faculty and continued teaching until his recent retirement.

Harry is remembered by his colleagues and his friends as a dedicated and hardworking educator who had the kindest heart and soul; as a man comfortable being himself and never pretentious; and as a man who was smart, analytical, loyal, and funny.

Although Harry lived most of his life in academia, he was a talented tennis player, avid bike rider, and master of trivia. He was an independent thinker, a driven competitor, and loved a good debate, as many of his family members can attest. Harry spent the last three decades of his life in the Midwest but always loved returning to his home state of Maine.

Harry was predeceased by his parents; and brothers, Roy and Dean Shea. He is survived by his devoted wife, Yang Wang; brother, Charles (Faye) Shea; sister, Judy (Timothy) Flanagan; and sister-in-laws, Patricia and Sandra Shea. Harry also leaves behind his nieces and nephews who remember him fondly with many “cool Uncle Harry” stories. However, as his friends said, we can’t imagine Harry leaving any of us who loved him and were loved by him behind. He will be there, when we open the front door, at home with us.

A military funeral honors will be carried out at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 by the Veterans Memorial Wall, 51 Bath Road in Wiscasset. The burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Maine Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta. All of Harry’s family members, relatives, friends, and acquaintances are welcome.

