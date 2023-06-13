Harry Emmons passed away on June 10, one day after celebrating his 106th birthday with family and friends at Chase Point in Damariscotta. Born in Jamesburg, N.J. in 1917, Harry is survived by his son, Robert and wife, Holly, of South Bristol. He is also survived by his grandson, Lee, of Newcastle, his wife, Rebecca, and devoted great-granddaughter, Natalie.

Harry graduated from Rutgers University and spent his entire career as an electrical engineer with General Electric. In 1943, he married Doris McNulty, the love of his life. They relocated to Winchester, Mass. in 1946. After retiring in the early 1980s, Harry traveled extensively both domestically and abroad. He spoke fondly of the trips he and Doris took to Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, Arizona, and Florida.

Doris passed away unexpectedly in 1997. As a widower, Harry threw himself into volunteer activities in Winchester. He was heavily involved in both the Crawford Memorial United Methodist Church and the Jenks Senior Center. He also enjoyed close relationships with his neighbors who helped him as he aged.

In 2012, at the age of 95, Harry moved to Schooner Cove in Damariscotta in order to be closer to his family. He soon became a fixture there, inspiring his fellow residents with his longevity and sharp mind. Harry enjoyed the activities that Schooner Cove offered, and lived largely independently until he was well over 100.

The last year of Harry’s life was spent at Chase Point. He enjoyed going out for lunch with family, talking with staff, and sending emails to friends far and wide on his laptop. A recipient of the Boston Post Cane, Harry was the oldest living person in Damariscotta and likely all of Lincoln County.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harry’s name to LincolnHealth. Harry’s family also wishes to thank the staff at Schooner Cove and Chase Point for all of the kindness they showed Harry throughout the years.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

