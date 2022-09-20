Hazel Agnes (Tibbetts) Kleinschmidt, 86, passed away in Camden on Sept. 16, 2022. Hazel was the daughter of the late Annie Seigers, Hubley, Tibbetts, Baker and the late Fredrick Tibbetts.

She attended Whitefield Grammar School and in 1949 at the age of 14, she joined the devoted life members of the Arlington Grange in Whitefield. She graduated from Wiscasset High School and in 1953 moved to Connecticut. In Connecticut, she married Lawrence Parlin, On June 6, 1958 they were blessed with a daughter, Judy Parlin, who passed away on that same day.

While in Connecticut, Hazel joined the Stafford Spring Grange where she was a member for 25 years. While in the Grange, she received her first, second, third, fourth, and fifth degree Pomona.

Hazel attended Mansfield Training School and received her certified nursing assistant certificate where she also worked as a home health care worker. In 1980 she moved back to Maine and joined the Jefferson Village Grange where she received her sixth national degree and seventh state national grange. In August 2022, she received a certificate for being in the Grange for 75 years. Hazel was also a gatekeeper, lecturer, and a steward.

On June 18, 1983, she married Richard Kleinschmidt until his death in 1989. She then worked at the Cohen Center in Hallowell until her retirement. Hazel moved in with her companion, Frank “Beanie” Holmes in 1999 and lived on the Griffin Road in Windsor until he passed on June 19, 2015.

Hazel is survived by her sisters, Gladys Glidden and brother-in-law, Leo Glidden, of Jefferson, and Jennie Feyler, of Whitefield; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a dear friend, Tina Gray. Hazel is predeceased by her parents; her sister, Minnie Farris and brother-in-law, Ernest Farris; her sister, Dora Bowden and brother-in-law, George Bowden; her brother, Charles Tibbetts and sister-in-law, Elenor Tibbetts; a stepbrother, Lawrence Hubley and sister-in-law, Rose Hubley; and brother-in-law, Charles Feyler Jr. Hazel was also a member of the historical society and Women’s Auxiliary both of Jefferson.

Hazel wanted to thank Windward Gardens for the excellent care they gave her and Maine Healthcare Hospice at Home for being there for her through her last days.

She will be buried in Fairview Cemetery in Jefferson where a service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1. Memories and condolences may be shared on directcremationofmaine.com.

