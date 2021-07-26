Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Hazel Jean Loheed July 28, 1937 - July 19, 2021

at

Hazel Jean Loheed, 83, passed away peacefully in hospice care at Harbor Hill in Belfast on July 19, 2021. She was born July 28, 1937 in Damariscotta to Richard and Evelyn (Sanders) Wheeler.

Hazel graduated from Lincoln Academy before marrying Maurice Joseph Geroux in 1955. They raised their family of five children together in South Jefferson. In her younger years and throughout raising her family, Hazel loved to cook and sew, and she delighted in spending summer days at the beach. Hazel later moved to Florida where she met and married Ricardo Loheed; together they spent many summers in Maine. In her later “solo” years, Hazel moved back to Maine “full-time” to be closer to family; and she loved to read and spend time with her cats.

In addition to her parents, Hazel was predeceased by both her first husband, Maurice Geroux, and her second husband, Ricardo Loheed.

Hazel is survived by her children, Jody, Geroux, Richard Geroux, Evelyn Mendes, Tony Geroux and Virginia Sprague; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Per Hazel’s wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no memorial or burial services at this time.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ripostafh.com.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^