Hazel Jean Loheed, 83, passed away peacefully in hospice care at Harbor Hill in Belfast on July 19, 2021. She was born July 28, 1937 in Damariscotta to Richard and Evelyn (Sanders) Wheeler.

Hazel graduated from Lincoln Academy before marrying Maurice Joseph Geroux in 1955. They raised their family of five children together in South Jefferson. In her younger years and throughout raising her family, Hazel loved to cook and sew, and she delighted in spending summer days at the beach. Hazel later moved to Florida where she met and married Ricardo Loheed; together they spent many summers in Maine. In her later “solo” years, Hazel moved back to Maine “full-time” to be closer to family; and she loved to read and spend time with her cats.

In addition to her parents, Hazel was predeceased by both her first husband, Maurice Geroux, and her second husband, Ricardo Loheed.

Hazel is survived by her children, Jody, Geroux, Richard Geroux, Evelyn Mendes, Tony Geroux and Virginia Sprague; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Per Hazel’s wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no memorial or burial services at this time.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ripostafh.com.

