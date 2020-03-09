Heath Russell McPhee-Campbell was born on March 5, 2020 at 4:29 a.m. at Miles Memorial Hospital weighing 8.7 oz and 9 inches long to Dustin Campbell and Raina-Cheyenne McPhee.

He was known fondly as “Mr. Holly” by his bigger cousin.

Heath is survived by his mother and father of Waldoboro; maternal grandfather, Jeromey McPhee of Waldoboro; paternal grandparents, Cindi and Stewart Campbell of Waldoboro; maternal great-grandparents, Naomi and Gerald McPhee of Waldoboro, and Pam and Gordon Tibbetts of Alna; paternal great-grandparent, Jane Campbell of Friendship; aunt, Dezarae McPhee and fiance Douglass Knowlton of Waldoboro; cousins, Damien and Bentley of Waldoboro; aunt, Marissa and uncle Justin Nash and family of Waldoboro; aunt, Charilyn and uncle AJ Benner and family of Jefferson; aunt, Marie Searles and uncle Michael Griffin and family of Waldoboro; great-aunt, Rachel McPhee of Waldoboro; Waldoboro Fire Department family; and many, many more.

Heath is predeceased by his uncle, Russell “Rusty” McPhee of Waldoboro and many more family.

Services will be held at Hall’s Funeral Home in Waldoboro on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m., officiated by Pastor Tom Rawley.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

