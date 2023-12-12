After several years of declining health, Heather Macdonald Shaughnessy (80, of Damariscotta Mills), passed away at Maine Medical Center on Dec. 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Heather was born on July 30, 1943 in Fitchburg, Mass. to Colleen and Raeburn Macdonald. Heather spent her early years in Dummer, N.H. and developed a strong bond with her grandmother Lillian, her aunt Blanche, and her uncle Ernest.

Following her father’s return from Europe, Heather and her parents settled in Readfield. Always a gifted student, Heather graduated from Kents Hill School at the age of 16 and graduated from Colby College at 20. Her first son, Thomas, was born in 1964 and her second son, Peter, was born in 1965.

Heather went on to get a master’s in education (as a single mother) from Fitchburg State University and began her lifelong career in social services. She worked for Child Protective Services in Florida and when she returned to Maine, she worked for Department of Mental Health before leaving to work with the local Area Agency on Aging. Heather later received her Master of Social Work at University of New England while she was the social worker at then Miles Memorial Hospital, now LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus, where she stayed until she semi-retired. She took pride in her work as the on-call social worker at Miles and offered great comfort to numerous families in crisis. For this work, she received The Van Winkle Award in 1998.

Ever the hard worker, Heather worked as a private practice psychotherapist right up to the week she died.

She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family along with her love of picnics, car rides with no particular destination, knitting sweaters for her family, Julia Child, Bain de Soliel, oversized dogs, and spoiling her family with her amazing cooking.

Heather was predeceased by the love of her life, John Shaughnessy. She is survived by her son, Thomas Field and his wife, Stephanie, of Walpole; her son, Peter Field and his wife, Jessica, of Cotuit, Mass.; and her four grandchildren, whom she adored, in order of birth: Lydia, Benjamin and his wife, Sarah, Mariana, and Thomas. She also leaves behind her two lifelong friends, Joy Knowlton and Karen Hinson; and lots of cousins.

Visitation will be at Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta on Dec. 21, 2023 from 1-3:00 p.m. with remembrances beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Heather’s name to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, Maine 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

