Heidi Berry, 63, of North Chesterfield, Va. passed away Aug. 27, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Virginia Sprague Berry. She is survived by her loving husband, Edward Britland; sons, Cameron Britland (Julie), Tyler Britland, and Alex Britland (Monica); and grandchildren, Logan, Austin, Haizeley, and Myles.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at Bliley’s-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA 23224.

