Heidi Lynn Dodge Safford Marcotte passed away peacefully at her mother’s home on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 after a brave 20-year struggle with scleroderma. She was born in Augusta on Nov. 30, 1968 to Thomas and Claudia Dodge. She grew up in Wiscasset and graduated from Wiscasset High School, going on to complete the Avita program.

She worked in sales and later excelled working for the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce with her creativity, leaving due to a debilitating illness. She was a loving and kind mother and friend to everyone she knew, and taught Sunday school for years.

Heidi lived with incredible challenges due to her disabilities, yet created hundreds of crafts which she gave away. Some of those crafts included tiny button dolls, intricate cards and baby books, paintings and even book illustrations. She had an inner strength, was fiercely independent, and with her strong faith in God, she continued to live on her own despite major physical challenges.

She was predeceased by her father; her stepfather, Lloyd Shaw; and grandparents, Lamar and Gloria Seiders.

She leaves behind her mother, Claudia Shaw; and children, Taylor Safford (Maria), Connor Safford (Kylie), and Anna Marcotte. She is also survived by her siblings, Thomas Dodge (Debbie), George Dodge (Stephanie), Tristam Dodge (Kim), and Jacob Dodge (Debbie); stepsiblings, David Shaw (Sally), Larry Shaw (Linda), and Brenda Eaton (Marty); as well as many special nieces and nephews.

Heidi’s positive personality and unconditional loving spirit will be remembered by family and friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service for the family will be held at a future date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

