Helen Highley Matel passed peacefully at Chase Point Assisted Living in Damariscotta on Sept. 1, 2022. She was lovely, gracious and welcoming and derived her zest for life from her four children and six grandchildren as well as her many friends.

Helen was born on May 15, 1929, the daughter of Seward and Helen Trainer Highley. She grew up in Medford, Mass. and graduated from Middlebury College in 1950. The Highley family, including Helen, and her siblings Nancy (Highley) Jordan and Seward Highley spent their summers on Cape Cod in a special summer community, Brewster Park.

Helen was married to E. Kenneth Matel in 1952 and began her family in Hingham, Mass. Helen moved with her family as her husband’s career with IBM progressed. They lived in Scranton, Pa. then to Cazenovia, N.Y., to Detroit, Mich., then settling in Franklin Lakes, N.J. for 10 years before finishing up in Richmond, Va.

Helen and her family always looked forward to, and savored, their summer vacations in Brewster Park. Upon retirement in 1982, the family moved permanently to Brewster. Helen was a terrific mother and hostess to many family gatherings and extended family and friends – Thanksgivings being particularly memorable. She divided her volunteer time between the Church of the Holy Spirit and the Brewster Ladies Library.

Helen was predeceased by her former husband, Ken Matel; her sister, Nancy Jordan, of Woburn, Mass.; and her brother, Seward Highley, of Brewster, Mass.

She leaves behind four children, Kathy Kirkbride, Elizabeth (Michael) Kenney, James (Sarah) Matel, and Jonathan Matel. Helen took great pride and joy spending time with her six grandchildren, Kelly and John Kirkbride, Seward and Teddy Matel, and Samuel and Maxwell Matel.

There will be a memorial service for Helen Highley Matel at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at The Church of the Holy Spirit in Orleans, Mass.

Donations in Helen’s memory can be made to the Brewster Ladies Library.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

