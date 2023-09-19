Helen Jean (Addison) Blakelock died Sept. 12, 2023, at home in Damariscotta Mills.

She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Elinor Addison, of Belmont, Mass. and Damariscotta Mills; her younger siblings, Thomas Addison Jr. and Joyce Everitt; and her son, Robert Andrew Blakelock. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Blakelock; and their two children, Lesley Wysocki and Robin Traverso; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She lived 60 years in Belmont, Mass. moving, with her husband, to the Addison family home in Damariscotta Mills in 2000.

Helen was an honor graduate of Belmont High School and earned a B.S. from Simmons College School of Publication. Employed for many years at WNAC-TV in Boston in her chosen field of publicity, public relations, and sales promotion, she retired to raise her family.

She loved travel, foreign and domestic, and, with her husband, videotaped, wrote, and produced “Next Stop” and “Dateline, Belmont” for community TV during the 1990s. Classical music, especially opera, was a particular favorite pastime. She was president and newsletter editor for the Guild of the Opera Company of Boston, regional director, vice president, and newsletter editor for Opera Guilds International, and lectured about opera at New England College in Henniker, N.H., and other organizations in New England.

She excelled at needle work specializing in crewel embroidery and rug hooking; a voracious reader; a competitive player of Trivial Pursuit, Scrabble, and Scattergories; and enjoyed theater from musicals to Shakespeare.

More recently, her time was spent enjoying visits and correspondence with family and friends, memberships in Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Boothbay Country Club, Portland Museum of Art, and attending productions at Maine State Music Theater.

Helen especially enjoyed the company of Oscar and Goody, her beloved Maine Coon cats.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Helen, or to share a picture or story, please visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhome.com.

