Helen M. Lewis, 95, died Sept. 2, 2024 at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor with her family by her side. Helen was born Aug. 23, 1929 in Mystic, Conn., to Anton Bartik and Ida McInnis Bartik. She moved to Boothbay Harbor at a young age and attended local schools. She graduated from Boothbay Harbor High School in the class of 1947.

Helen originally met her beloved husband, Elmer Lewis, when she was in the third grade. They were friends for the rest of their lives, and got married after Helen graduated high school. Helen was a wonderful homemaker who was very caring, patient, accepting, and strong. She was also well known for baking cakes and pies. She also loved animals, sewing, and music. She loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Helen was predeceased by a son, Ronnie Lewis; husband, Elmer Lewis; her sisters, Virginia Reed, Marion Lewis, Norma Giles, Cecil and Hazel Davis; and daughter-in-law, Donna Lewis.

Helen will be greatly missed by her children: son, Gary Lewis, of Boothbay Harbor; daughters, Linda Brewer and her husband Gary, of Boothbay, and Mary Wood, of Boothbay; grandchildren, Michelle Farnham, of Boothbay Harbor, Danelle Davis, of Boothbay, Jeremy Brewer, of Boothbay, Angela Brewer, of Boothbay, Justin Wood, of Newcastle, and Allison Snyder, of Nebraska; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; brother-in-law, Stanley “Swing” Lewis, of Boothbay Harbor; and sister-in-law, Jessie Steeves, of Boothbay.

A graveside service to celebrate Helen’s life will be held on Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Boothbay. A reception will follow the service at the Charles E. Sherman American Legion Post in Boothbay. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen’s memory may be made to the Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

