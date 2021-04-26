A graveside service for Helen Pietila, who passed away on Aug. 28, 2020, will be held at the Dunbar Cemetery in Nobleboro on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
at
A graveside service for Helen Pietila, who passed away on Aug. 28, 2020, will be held at the Dunbar Cemetery in Nobleboro on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.