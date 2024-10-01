Helen Sukeforth Zimmerman, 86, passed away at home with her daughter by her side on Aug. 11. Helen was born to Clyde and Helen Sukeforth. Her mother passed away shortly after birth. She was raised by her father and grandmother.

Helen graduated from Waldoboro High School, went to college in Connecticut where she met her future husband, Ernest, who was in the Navy. They married in 1958, moved to Dallas, Texas where they raised four children.

Helen worked as a secretary until her retirement. Helen loved watching the Texas Rangers, going to estate sales to find beautiful clothes for her grandchildren, and her cats. She devoted the last few years to her numerous cats, including several who showed up at her door. At the time of her passing she had five cats who miss her greatly.

Helen was predeceased by her parents; Ernest, in 2016; and grandson, Hunter. Helen is survived by her children, Donna Brewer and husband, Tim, Dennis Zimmerman, Daryl Zimmerman, and Derek Zimmerman and wife, Sylvia; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Helen’s wishes were to have no service. She will be laid to rest together with her husband, beside her parents at Brookland Cemetery in Waldoboro.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

