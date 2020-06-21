Helen Viola Glendinning, 89, of South Bristol, passed away on June 17, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital with her loving family by her side. A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

A public visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Monday, June 22 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distancing is asked to be observed. Limited numbers are allowed in the building at a time, so please be prepared to wait outside until space opens up, and out of respect for everyone else who would like to attend, we ask that you limit your time inside. A private funeral and burial will be held for her family, and a public memorial service will be held at a later date when she can be celebrated properly with handshakes, hugs and hymns.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

