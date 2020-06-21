Advanced Search
Helen Viola Glendinning Service Announcement

Helen Viola Glendinning, 89, of South Bristol, passed away on June 17, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital with her loving family by her side. A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

A public visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Monday, June 22 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distancing is asked to be observed. Limited numbers are allowed in the building at a time, so please be prepared to wait outside until space opens up, and out of respect for everyone else who would like to attend, we ask that you limit your time inside. A private funeral and burial will be held for her family, and a public memorial service will be held at a later date when she can be celebrated properly with handshakes, hugs and hymns.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

