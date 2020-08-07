Helena Patricia Babcock, 38, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

She was born on March 17, 1982, the daughter of Earl and Mary Babcock.

Helena was a loving and compassionate woman. She was a devoted daughter and proud mother. Her family was her pride.

She was the loving mother to Tyler Babcock whom she was proud to recently watch graduate high school. Helena loved to spend time at camp with her family, building fairy gardens and watching her son become the amazing man he is today.

She is preceded in death by her father, Earl Babcock I.

Helena is survived by her son, Tyler Babcock; mother, Mary Babcock; older brother, Jake Babcock and his wife Kathy; her younger brother, Earl Babcock and his wife Shannon; and her best friend and partner, Kurt James, who stood by her until the end.

A celebration of life will be held in memory of Helena later this fall.

