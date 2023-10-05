Henry D. Thompson Sr., a beloved pillar of Friendship, passed away and gained his wings on Sept. 29, 2023, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on Oct. 7, 1947, to John and Madeline Thompson in the very town he called home throughout his entire life.

Henry’s life was intimately woven with the sea and the rhythms of coastal living. For 30 years, he was a dedicated lobster buyer, and after that, he spent a decade as a lobsterman himself. The sea was not just his livelihood, it was a part of his soul.

On Oct. 9, 1965, Henry married his beloved wife, Brenda, and for 57 cherished years, they made Friendship their home. Together, they embarked on countless long road trips, with their favorite being those up north during the fall, delighting in the beauty of the changing leaves. These journeys were a testament to their enduring love and partnership.

Henry had a zest for life that extended beyond the sea. In earlier years, he enjoyed metal detecting adventures with his brother-in-law, “Blink,” and shared unforgettable moments deer hunting with his father-in-law, Daniel Preston. When he retired from lobstering, his greatest joy was spending time with his family, for whom he held an unwavering affection.

Henry was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Kenneth, Arthur, and Steven; brother-in-law, Lawrence “Blink” Nystrom; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Thompson.

Henry’s memory is now lovingly cherished by his family, including his wife, Brenda; his son, Henry Thompson Jr.; his daughter, Peni-Jo Thompson; his brother, Johnny; his sister, Barb; and his nine adoring grandchildren: Henry Dale Thompson III, Ashley Thompson, April Gauthier, Caleb Thompson, Brianna Johnson, Abby Johnson, Trevor Thompson, Travis Reed, and his “baby girl,” Taylah Reed. His legacy will continue through his 16 great-grandchildren. Henry also leaves behind his very special furry dachshund, Ollie.

Henry was a man of exceptional kindness, known for his beautiful soul and an ever-present willingness to go the extra mile for family and friends. His infectious laughter and that unmistakable Henry smile left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew him.

A public graveside service will be held at the Old Village Cemetery in Friendship, on Oct. 16, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Details for a reception following the service will be announced at the gathering. As we bid farewell to a remarkable man, we also celebrate a life well-lived, filled with love, laughter, and unwavering devotion to those he held dear. Henry’s memory will forever remain a beacon of light in our hearts.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Henry or to share a picture or story, please visit Henry’s book of memories at hallfunealhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

