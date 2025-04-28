Henry James “Jimmy” Cole, 82, of Wiscasset, sadly passed away after a long battle with cancer on April 17, 2025. He was born Oct. 31, 1943 to Herman and Marion Cole in Augusta.

Jimmy graduated in 1962 from Morse High, where he enjoyed running cross-country, track, playing baseball, and hanging with his friends. In 1964, he started working at Bath Iron Works, where he spent 60 dedicated and prideful years. He loved family gatherings, camping, taking long walks, beach days, and watching nature in the backyard.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Cole; daughter, Jamie Sonia and husband, Jeff; son, James Cole and wife, Gretchen; son, Lewis Pratt Jr. and wife, Aimee; son, Timothy Pratt and wife, Kendall. Grandchildren, Courtney and husband, Robert, Tyler, Fiona, Oliver, Cameron, Kerianne, Alex, Ellie, Taylor, and Jalen; great-grandson, Owen; sister, Lois Nichols and husband, Donnie.

A celebration of life will be held May 2, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Desmond Funeral Home in Bath. A private family burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit desmondfuneralhomes.com.

