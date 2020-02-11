Henry Norman Merrill II, “Chipper,” 58, passed away after a short illness on Feb. 8, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home. He was born April 7, 1961 in Gardiner to Henry N. Merrill and Pearle C. (Cogswell) Merrill.

Chipper graduated from Medomak Valley High School, in the Class of 1979. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1979 until 1987 achieving the rank of ES-Petty Officer Second Class. After his service, Henry, a/k/a Chipper, worked for Whirlpool in South Carolina for two-three years then he moved back to Maine and worked for the Samoset Hotel and Nautica. He then changed fields and became a tow truck driver and a car mechanic. In the fall of 2006 he started working a Bath Iron Works as a designer and eventually working his way up to Project Engineer.

Chipper enjoined riding his Harley Davidson, fishing and building ship, car and military tank models. He was a Maine Freemason (Mount Olivet Lodge) and a NRA lifetime member.

Chipper is predeceased by his parents, Pearle and Henry Merrill; and brothers, Jason and Joel Merrill.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Shannon Linn Merrill of Waldoboro; step-son, Ian C. Simmons and companion Jess Allen of Waldoboro; brothers, Matthew Merrill of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Daniel Merrill and companion Janet Dwelley of Thomaston; his sister, Kathy Dudley; as well as nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main St., Waldoboro, with a Masonic Service at 6:45 p.m. Burial will be in the spring.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

