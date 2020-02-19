Henry R. (Bob) Heywood, co-owner of the Heywood Gallery, Waldoboro, and CEO and owner of the Thompson & Lichtner Co. (T&L) of Canton, Mass., passed away suddenly on Feb. 4, 2020. He was a nationally-recognized expert in weatherproofing design and construction and building envelopes. Through his long career with T&L, he worked on many notable buildings such as the White House, Bowdoin College Library, Promenade East Condos, and 511 Congress St., Portland.

In 2005 in Santa Barbara, Calif. he accepted the “Make America Strong” Award at the Heartbeat of America TV show.

Bob was born in Fall River, Mass. to Milton John and Georgette (Blais) Heywood. He is survived by his wife Anne; two children; one stepson, Carlo DiGiovanni and wife Kelly; three grandchildren, Ciro, Enzo, and Niki DiGiovanni; three great-granddaughters; and three siblings, Catherine Martin of Old Orchard Beach, Barbara Prillaman of Dracut, Mass., and John Heywood of Scottsdale, Ala. He is predeceased by siblings Patricia Grosser and Kenneth Heywood.

Bob attended DeLaSalle Academy in Newport, R.I. and the University of Rhode Island and the University of New Hampshire. His first employment was with the State of New Hampshire constructing the I-95 Piscataqua River Bridge between Maine and New Hampshire.

Bob was a USAF (Staff Sgt.) nuclear weapons specialist Veteran (’64 – ’68, Vietnam War) and a member of American Legion 181 in Waldoboro. He loved to dance, play tennis, take photographs, relax at his summer home on Damariscotta Lake in Nobleboro, and host the Heywood Gallery’s summer ArtWalk Waldoboro events. He loved Christmas, had an extensive Santa collection, and was “Santa” to many. He was very supportive of Anne’s art career and Bridgewater State University Alumni Chamber Choir singing, and much beloved by all.

