Henry S. Joannes, 85, of Round Pond, passed away at Horizons in Brunswick, after a period of declining health, just four days short of his 86th birthday. Born in Fall River, Mass. on July 8, 1936, he was the son of Henri and Eva (Morin) Joannes.

Henry grew up in Fall River, where he attended local schools and graduated from Diman Vocational High School. He worked as a meat cutter in grocery stores for many years. He started working with NEP in Massachusetts, before continuing with Stop & Shop in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

After moving to Maine in the early ‘90s, he continued the trade at both Reilly’s Market in New Harbor and Yellowfront Grocery in Damariscotta. After his “retirement” you could also find him working at the Bristol Transfer Station for several years.

A member of the Knights of Columbus, and a lifelong Catholic, Henry was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Newcastle, where he gained many friends throughout the years. He was an avid New England Patriot fan, and loved to eat and tell stories. He enjoyed watching old black-and-white movies, British television and kept up to date on the news.

He shared his love of food with his doctor and good friend, Mark Mainella; and his love for guns with his other doctor and good friend, Shane Lovley. More than anything, he loved his family, his country, and his God.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his two wives, Marion Leeman Joannes, and Doris Fabas Joannes; and a sister, Jacqueline Boucher.

He is survived by his two daughters, Eva-Marie Fleury and her husband, Robert, and Donna Clark and her husband, Paul; grandchildren, Lisa-Marie, Jack, Leann and her husband, Jacob, Matthew, Breana, Kendall, Shane, Ethan, Finn, Lillie, and Quinn; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Bella, Gabriel, Michaela, Sebastian, Ellie, Hailey, Dominic, Caleb, and James; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Theresa Allen and husband, Floyd; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass for Henry will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Newcastle. He will be laid to rest, following the service, in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Round Pond.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

