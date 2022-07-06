Advanced Search
Henry S. Joannes Service Announcement

at

Henry S. Joannes, 85, of Round Pond, passed away on the afternoon of July 4, 2022 at Horizons in Brunswick, just four days short of his 86th birthday.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 13 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Newcastle. He will be laid to rest following the service in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Round Pond. A full obituary will be in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

