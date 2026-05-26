It is with sadness that the family of Herbert G. McKinney announces his death on May 7, 2026 at Havenwood Health Service Center in Concord, N.H. Herbert was born in Everett, Mass. on Jan. 14, 1941 to Herbert G. McKinney and Evelyn (Bonin) McKinney.

The oldest of three children, he is preceded in death by his sister, Jane Dorthy (McKinney) Patten, of Belfast; and his brother, John Michael McKinney, of Pembroke, Mass. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Brown-McKinney, of Concord, N.H.; his daughter, Katherine McKinney Landrigan, her husband, Steven, and their sons, Liam and Peter, of Boulder, Colo.; his son, Matthew Herbert McKinney, wife Christa, their son Malcolm, and daughter Maeve, of Portland; and his stepsister, Linda Ovesen Rogers, of Florida; along with a large and loving extended family.

Raised in Newtonville, Mass., he graduated from Newton (North) High School in 1959; Newton Junior College in 1961; and Springfield College, where he majored in recreation and youth leadership, in 1963. He served in the United States Army from 1963-1965 as a recreation specialist.

Beginning his career with the Boy Scouts of America in 1965 as a District Scout Executive in Haverhill, Mass., he later served as a Scout Council Executive in Torrington, Conn., Manchester, N.H., and Bethlehem, Pa.

His professional career was interrupted for two years while he served as a dispatcher for the Aspen Ski Corp., a ranch hand, and an instructor at Ashcroftes Mountaineering School in Colorado. He became executive director of the United Way of the Upper Valley in Lebanon, N.H., in 1982, and of United Way of Lycoming County in Williamsport, Pa., in 1996.

Returning to New England, he was named development director of The Lincoln Home in Newcastle in 1999. After settling in Deerfield, N.H., he became the executive director of The Inn at Deerfield Memory Care and after two enjoyable years, entered retirement.

Herb and Nancy met while working in Northwestern, Conn. Their courtship was brief; Nancy swept him off his feet. Herb proposed six weeks after their first date. They were married five months later, on July 28, 1973, at the Deerfield Community Church in Deerfield, N.H.

A love of mountains and the outdoors, particularly the White Mountains of New Hampshire, developed while Herb was in high school. On weekends and vacations, the McKinneys were often found hiking, camping, or canoeing as a family. Hikes climbing the 48, 4000 ft. mountains of New Hampshire, annual spring expeditions to Tuckerman’s Ravine on Mt. Washington, or a multiday paddle down the Saco River in Maine were McKinney family traditions. An enthusiastic skier, he was an active member of the National Ski Patrol for more than 33 years. His love of skiing was instilled in his children, who became accomplished racers and lifelong skiers. Herb cherished the time spent on adventures with his family in the woods and waters of New England and beyond.

An active Rotarian, he was president of both the Lebanon, N.H., and Newport, N.H. rotary clubs and was recognized by the Damariscotta-Newcastle Rotary Club, which honored him as a Paul Harris Fellow.

Wherever they lived, Herb and Nancy were active in their church communities. Herb served variously as a deacon, church council member, treasurer, and moderator.

During his years in the Upper Valley of New Hampshire (Lebanon and Meriden), where he and Nancy raised their children, Herb was an active community volunteer, serving on multiple committees and boards. In Deerfield, he served on the Conservation Commission.

When he was not working or actively volunteering in the community, Herb could be found restoring and renovating the many houses where he lived or checking out books from the local library. He was a voracious reader and bibliophile, and there was always an inviting stack of literature piled high on his nightstand that was waiting to be read or discussed.

Herb’s celebration of life will be on Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 1 p.m. at the Deerfield Community Church. In lieu of flowers, Herb requested donations to the Deerfield Community Church or a charity of one’s choosing.

The McKinney family generously thanks the nursing staff of Melody Lane at Havenwood-Heritage Heights for their kindness and expertise with Herb’s care over the past two years.

Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Manchester. To view Herbert’s online tribute, send condolences to their family, or for more information, visit csnh.com.

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