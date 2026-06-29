Hester Anne Merrifield, 82, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2026 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta.

Born on Nov. 25, 1943 in Jefferson, Hester was the daughter of John H. Parlin Sr. and Laura E. (Sprague) Parlin. She was raised in Jefferson, attended local schools, and graduated from Erskine Academy.

Following high school, Hester briefly worked for the State of Maine before beginning what would become a 38-year career at GTE Sylvania in Waldoboro, where she worked as a coil operator. She was known for her strong work ethic, dedication, and the friendships she built throughout her years there.

Hester found joy in the simple pleasures of life. A faithful member of the United Baptist Church of South Jefferson for more than 40 years, her church family held a special place in her heart. She loved camping, traveling, dancing, attending local fairs, and was always on the lookout for a good bargain. If anyone wanted to know where the best deals could be found, Hester was the one to ask.

Above all else, Hester cherished her family. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother, and adoring great-grandmother. Her happiest moments were those spent surrounded by the people she loved most.

On New Year’s Eve in 1962, Hester married the love of her life, Lyman “Boomie” Merrifield. Together they shared more than 63 years of marriage, building a life centered on faith and family.

Hester was predeceased by her parents; her beloved son, Darrell Lyman Merrifield; her brothers, Wilbur, Lawrence, Preston, Maurice, Erwin, Raymond, Edward, Wendall, Willard, and John H. Parlin Jr.; and her sisters, Glennis Brann, Phyliss Jones, Leola Wiley, and Mildred Rood.

She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Lyman “Boomie” I. Merrifield, of Jefferson; her daughter, Laurie Davis, of Jefferson; her son, Scott Merrifield, of Jefferson; her grandchildren, Brooke Adams and her husband, Scott, of Whitefield, April Merrifield, of Whitefield, Kayla Davis, of North Berwick, and Tyler Davis, of Gardiner; and her cherished great-grandchildren, Evelyn Noel Adams, Abel and Elizabeth Lavigne, and Lyman and Leroy Davis; along with many extended family members, friends, and her church family.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2026 at the United Baptist Church of South Jefferson, at 504 South Clary Road in Jefferson. A reception will immediately follow the service in the church vestry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Hester’s memory to the United Baptist Church of South Jefferson, P.O. Box 273, Jefferson, ME 04348.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home. To share online condolences with the Merrifield family, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

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