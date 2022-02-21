Advanced Search
Hillburn C. ‘Bud’ Bunker Service Announcement

at

Hillburn C. “Bud” Bunker, 89, passed into the glorious presence of his Heavenly Father on Feb. 2, 2022, just after 2 p.m., surrounded by his loving family.

Though we will miss him now, we know we will be with him soon. We are grateful to the staff at Oak Grove nursing facility and MaineGeneral Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 at Calvary Bible Baptist Church, 150 Grand Army Road, Whitefield.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at veilleuxfuneralhome.com for the Bunker family.

