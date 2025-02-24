Hilma Jeanette Foster passed away peacefully on the morning of Feb. 17, 2025 at her home of 63 years in Waldoboro surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Waldoboro on April 20, 1932, to parents Walter and Esther Matson (Stoneman). The family eventually moved to Thomaston and finally settled in Cushing.

Hilma graduated from Thomaston High School in 1951 and during her time in high school, Hilma enjoyed participating in sports and theatre. During her junior and senior years, she was a live-in nanny for a family of four children. After graduation, she went on to join the Women’s Army Corps.

Hilma, a medical technician stationed at Texas during the Korean Conflict, took care of injured soldiers sent back stateside. In honor of her service, Hilma received the National Defense Service Medal. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, Hilma returned to Midcoast Maine, and eventually Waldoboro, where she found and married the love of her life of 59 years, Robert “Bob” Foster.

In 2022, Hilma was fortunate to be included on an Honor Flight Maine trip to visit the memorials in Washington, D.C. During that trip, she was inducted into the Military Women’s Memorial.

Hilma worked at Sylvania for five years, and as her family grew, she decided to become a homemaker. She had many hobbies including sewing, baking, quilting, couponing, gardening, canning, listening to country music, traveling, and joy-riding throughout Maine and Vermont with her husband, Bob. She was involved with Easterseals and March of Dimes. She was a Girl Scout leader, a Bible school teacher, and an adult ed teacher who taught sewing skills. Hilma was lovingly referred to as the town taxi, taking neighborhood kids to the beach on many hot summer days.

Hilma also enjoyed supporting her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in their athletics.

Hilma was predeceased by her parents; a toddler son, Ernest “Butchie;” son, Dana Foster; husband, Robert “Bob” Foster; brother, Walter “Mike” Matson; and sister, Emma Simmons. She was also predeceased by her mother-in-law, Lelia Atkinson; sisters-in-law, Jane Foster and Marion Greeley; and nephew, Michael Greeley.

Surviving are her children, Karen Goyet and husband, Mike, of Old Orchard Beach, Paul Foster, of Waldoboro, Lelia Dyer and husband, Dana, of Waldoboro, and Jeanette Belanger, of Waldoboro; grandchildren, Andrew Goyet and wife, Deven, of Cumberland, Alexander Goyet, of Old Orchard Beach, Gardner Dyer, of Waldoboro, Danielle Nelson and husband, Zachary, of Hope, Dominic Goyet, U.S. Navy, and wife, Marissa, of Jacksonville, Fla., Lelia Belanger, of Windham, Laura Dyer and fiance, Nathan, of Marysville, Mich., Diana Belanger, and Ben Belanger, of Waldoboro; great-grandchildren, William, Sawyer, Elsie, Isla, Jaxon, Theo, Maddie, Jamison; and many nieces and nephews.

Last but not least, Hilma leaves behind her very special cat, Miss Kitty.

We would like to acknowledge the exceptional care given to Hilma at Waldoboro Family Medicine led by Dr. Judith Aldrich. We also thank the Maine Veterans Home of Augusta for their care during Hilma’s rehabilitation stay, Beacon Hospice, and Hilma’s personal caregivers Ginny, Gail, Ashlynn, and Mindy.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Old German Church in Waldoboro.

The family requests that if you wish to consider a donation in Hilma’s memory that you choose the Pope Memorial Humane Society animal shelter in Thomaston.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To extend condolences or share a story with the Foster family, please visit Hilma’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

