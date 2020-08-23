Hollis C. Nelson Jr., 82, of Nobleboro, passed away on Aug. 20, 2020 at Brentwood Rehab & Nursing Center in Yarmouth. He was born on June 29, 1938 in the Nelson homestead on Belvedere Road, to Hollis C. and Dorothy M. Hilton Nelson.

He attended Longfellow School in Damariscotta Mills, and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1956. He served in the Air Force for two years.

Hollis had a close relationship with his younger brothers, John and Fred. He helped his father to care for them as children, and had a strong bond with them as adults.

In 1958, Hollis met the love of his life, Betty Jean Coombs Nelson. They were married on Nov. 28, 1958 and spent many happy years together with their children and grandchildren. As a couple, Hollis and Betty enjoyed time with friends dancing at Lakehurst and Merry Barn, snowmobiling, camping, attending music festivals, and traveling.

Hollis was a devoted, fun-loving father and grandfather, with a mischievous streak, famous for saying, “Don’t tell your mother.” His family has fond memories of fishing, hunting, skiing, boating, skating, swimming, long car rides, and trips to Round Top.

In 2003, Hollis suffered a massive stroke that left him with severe disabilities. His devoted wife, Betty, cared for him at home until August 2019. Although he had significant limitations, Hollis continued to find joy in life with his family, friends, and his special caretaker, Lelia Dyer. He especially enjoyed music of all kinds, Yahtzee, “riding around,” and trips for ice cream.

Hollis was a hard worker. He worked with his father at Nelson Welding Shop in Damariscotta Mills. Upon return from the military, he was employed for 10 years at Sylvania Electric in Waldoboro, where he made many lifelong friends. After learning the trade from Fred Burnham, Hollis started his own business as a stone mason. He was widely respected as an artist in his profession.

Hollis enjoyed life to the fullest, and played as hard as he worked. He was always busy and knew everyone. He enjoyed hunting trips, traveling in Mexico with his son, riding his Harley, gardening, kayaking, and taking long walks.

Hollis was active in his community and generous with his time. He had been a member of the Lion’s Club, Elk’s Club, American Legion, and Eastern Star. At the time of his stroke, Hollis was the Master of the Alna-Anchor Masonic Lodge #43. He coached Little League and Farm Team and served as a Boy Scout leader.

Hollis is survived by his wife, Betty Jean; sons, Rick and Mike (Micaela); daughter, Pam Farnsworth; brothers, John and Fred; grandchildren, Ry and Isabella, Sally (Matt) Spencer, Hollis and Annie Farnsworth, Natali (Ivan), Nikolee (Adrian), Daniel and Jose Arechiga; and four great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distancing is asked to be observed. Limited numbers are allowed in the building at a time, so please be prepared to wait outside until space opens up, and out of respect for everyone else who would like to attend, we ask that you please limit your time inside. A private celebration of life, and burial in the Hopkins Cemetery, will be held for his family.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

