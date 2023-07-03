Homer David Eckhardt, 98, of Lincoln, Mass., died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, June 26, 2023. He was the loving husband for 54 years of Beverly Hillmann Eckhardt, with whom he had recently moved to the residence of at Paine Estate in Wayland, Mass.

Homer was born in Rochester, N.Y. and attended public schools. A lifelong engineer by profession as well as by temperament, Homer entered the class of 1945 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, but interrupted his studies to serve in the United States Navy during World War II. He completed his bachelor of science at MIT, where he was also awarded a master of science in aeronautics and astronautics in 1948. He continued his work for two years at the MIT Instrumentation Laboratory.

After work opportunities took him to Minneapolis, Minn. and Binghamton, N.Y., Homer returned to Massachusetts where he lived for the rest of his life. He was a founding member of Browns Woods in Lincoln, where he moved with his late first wife, Mary Grinnell, and their first two daughters, into a beautiful modern house surrounded by trees. He maintained an active interest in his neighborhood association, town affairs, and the public school system.

During his long career, Homer applied his expertise to a range of engineering challenges. For nearly three decades he worked in aeronautical systems controls at RCA Aerospace Systems Division in Burlington, Mass. Then at Rockwell Industries in Hopedale, Mass., he designed improvements to increase the speed and reduce the noise of textile manufacturing equipment. At this time he became active in the Acoustical Society of America. His final full-time job, at Polariod, was followed by a period of consulting. Homer was a lifelong learner who enthusiastically shared his knowledge and constructive ways of thinking with colleagues, family, and friends alike. During his years as a consultant, he was delighted to also serve as adjunct professor in mechanical engineering at Tufts University and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. His textbook, “Kinematic Design of Machines and Mechanisms,” was published in 1998 to lead his students and other engineers into a deeper understanding of the design of mechanical systems.

Homer supported the arts and loved to design and build things in his basement shop. Furniture and clocks he made could be found throughout his home. He also enjoyed constructing models to demonstrate mathematical and mechanical concepts he was exploring and teaching.

Beginning with hiking and skiing adventures in college, outdoor sports were an activity Homer enjoyed introducing to his children and sharing with friends and family throughout his life. He particularly enjoyed long-distance bicycling, including riding with the Northeast Bicycle Club in the 1980s. Well into his 90s, he was fondly known by his neighbors for his daily walks up and down the hilly roads of his neighborhood.

Homer was brother to the late Joan E. Cody. He is survived by his wife, Beverly H. Eckhardt; his daughters, Margaretha M. Eckhardt, of Waltham, Mass., Juliana E. Huljack, of Stockton, N.J., and Anneliese M. E. Pugh, of Alna; his sons, Jason C. Eckhardt, of New Bedford, Mass. and Kris G. Eckhardt, of Westbrook; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Lincoln Cemetery. At a later date, the family will announce a memorial service to which all are invited.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Homer Eckhardt’s memory may be made to one of the following: Massachusetts Institute of Technology: Undergraduate Scholarships Fund, P.O. Box 412926, Boston, MA 02241-2926, Attention: Memorial Gifts Office (giving.mit.edu/homer-eckhardt) or American Friends Service Committee, 1501 Cherry Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102 (afsc.org/donate).

Arrangements are entrusted to Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord, Mass. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit deefuneralhome.com.

