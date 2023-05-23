Hope J. Prahst, 92, of New Harbor, passed away on Saturday, May 13, at Cove’s Edge after a wonderful life along the Atlantic seaboard.

She was born in Lakewood, N.J., the only child of Susan W. Johnson and Howard E. Johnson, loving the outdoors, beaches. and ocean. Graduating from Saint Mary’s Academy, she continued her education with Bell Labs, and eventually worked for Bell.

She met her husband in Brielle, N.J. and married him in December of 1958. They settled down on the shore along the Manasquan River, having several business ventures with R. “Mickey” Prahst, in the marina and sport fishing industries. Traveling to the Bahamas and Florida often to promote their business, she became quite the angler.

In September of 1965, Hope and Mickey welcomed a son, Mark, to their world of boats, beaches, and hound dogs. Hope was never without her dogs, loving time in the sun, or walking the yard.

Hope was always involved with education; both at Brielle Elementary School and Brielle Public Library for two decades, then moving to New Harbor in 1986, where she greeted people from all over to the Fisherman’s Museum at Pemaquid Light.

Over the years, Hope was never short of visitors, or traveling sales people who she had forged relationships with, always close to her beloved Atlantic seaboard.

After her husband Mickey’s passing in 1993, she was blessed at being able to stay in Maine with her dogs, assisted by her devoted son Mark, and her tight knit friends of New Harbor. Keeping all of her carvings, maritime books, and beloved antiques in her home, surrounded by stuffed bears, walking into her home you always felt welcome.

Happy hour was always a social gathering at both Hope and Mark’s house for many decades, so the next time you’re with your loved ones and friends, say cheers to Hope. God bless. “Here’s to nice people and alcohol,” as her godfather would have said – Thomas Odessa, at “The 21 Club” and Francis Langford’s Outrigger.

In keeping with Hope’s wishes, no services or funeral are planned. A party in her honor will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Midcoast Humane at 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011; or the local library of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

