Howard A. Hendrickson passed away on July 26, 2023 at St. Andrews Village where he lived and received excellent care the last couple of years. He joined in with many of the activities offered there and really looked forward to joking, smiling, and having coffee with everyone who chatted with him. He was an Army veteran and a carpenter in the Wiscasset area for many years.

Howard was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Hendrickson; son, Wayne Hendrickson; and stepson, Craig Johnson. Together they leave an amazing legacy of raising 11 children. Howard had five with his first wife, Lucille Morin: Bruce Hendrickson, Cheryl Miller, Diane Connolly, and LouAnn Rines. Patricia had five children from her first marriage with Bill Johnson: Theresa Johnson, Randolph Johnson, Mark Johnson, and Joey Johnson. Howard and Patricia had one child together, Alan Hendrickson. Howard is also survived by three sisters, Marilyn Shelton, Carol Amell, and Jean Balderas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date yet to be determined. Memorial gifts may be donated in his honor to the Veteran’s Association, Cancer Society, or St. Andrews Village.

