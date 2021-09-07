Howard “David” Christian passed away on Sept. 4, 2021 in Damariscotta.

Born on May 21, 1944, in Independence, Mo., David is survived by Bill Halbert, his life partner of 43 years; his sister-in-law, Belinda Christian; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his father, Earl Thomas Christian; mother, Dulcie Ruth Christian; and brother, Jimmie Earl Christian.

David began his artistic career at a very early age. With the help of wonderful instructors who provided studio time, he became an accomplished realistic oil painter. By high school, he had won numerous awards and recognitions for his work. After high school, he trained at the Kansas City Art Institute.

The reality of making a living turned his attention to creating a major career for himself in the luxury fashion industry. Based in Houston, Texas, he was the couture buyer for the prestigious fashion house, Isabell Gerhart. He also managed the designer salon at Saks Fifth Avenue and other locally-owned ladies specialty shops.

Retirement in 2005 brought him to the Texas Hill Country where he rekindled his artistic talents and began painting abstract art. After multiple art shows and exhibits, it was time to more fully retire and in 2016 he moved to Damariscotta where he continued his creative work.

David delighted in travel and, together with Bill, enjoyed 18 European trips, frequent cruises, as well as trips to exotic lands including China, Chile, Australia and Thailand. Somehow winter trips to Mexico and summer trips to Maine fit in perfectly between worldwide adventures.

He had a zest for life and loved musical theater and ballet.

A celebration of life event will be held in Damariscotta once the COVID-pandemic is behind us.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of H. David Christian to the performance or visual arts group of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

