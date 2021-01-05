Howard James Plummer, 81, of Damariscotta, passed away at his home on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

Howard was born on Feb. 3, 1939 in Bristol Mills, the son of James and Louise (Chapman) Plummer. He grew up in Bristol and graduated from Bristol High School, class of 1957.

Howard worked for Hook’s Lobster Pound, completed the apprenticeship at Bath Iron Works, worked at Farrin’s Lobster Pound, and then returned to Bath Iron Works. He also owned HJ Plummer Inc., a small fleet of trucks.

Howard was active in his community as a Little League coach, Boy Scout leader, and a member of the South Bristol Fire Department.

He loved spending time and camping with his family and friends over the years. He also enjoyed plowing snow, driving his trucks, and supporting his No. 1 hockey team, the Screamin’ Eagles.

Besides his parents, Howard was predeceased by his son, Scott Mitchell Plummer; and his sister, Marie Knipe.

He is survived by Donna Farrin Plummer; children, Chuck Plummer, Shawn and Eileen Plummer, Marcy and Bill Duggan, Chris and Tammy Plummer, Toby Plummer and Kathryn Young; nephew, Dwayne Plummer; nine grandchildren, Tyler, Erin, Kaitlyn, Jordan, Zach, Sydney, Sandy, Jessie, and Melissa; and eight great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather at a later time to celebrate Howard’s life.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

