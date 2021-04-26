Howard Wesley Thomas, of New Harbor, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of April 20, 2021 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta, where he had been a long-term care resident. He was born May 7, 1930 in Salisbury, Md. to Walter and Emma (Spence) Thomas. Howard’s father had been a lighthouse keeper from Tangier, Va.

Howard had some schooling then started to work as a fisherman in Chesapeake Bay in 1944. In 1948, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Ingraham (DD-694) and the USS Shenandoah (AD-26). After his service, Howard worked at Bath Iron Works as a shipbuilder in the “test gang” before retiring.

He was a longtime Mason and member of the Solar Star Lodge No. 14 in Bath, and was also a 58-year member of the American Legion Post 21 in Bath. Howard enjoyed the salt water, especially boating and fishing, and also enjoyed freshwater fishing.

He loved to eat seafood, especially crabmeat. He enjoyed tractors, motorcycles, and old cars. Later in life he enjoyed growing grapes and sunflowers. Howard was previously married, and on March 16, 1987 married Arlene (St. Peter) Geyer in Bristol.

He was predeceased by his brother, Walter Thomas of Virginia.

Howard is survived by his wife, Arlene Thomas of New Harbor; and his children: daughter, Joyce Stillwell and her family of Florida; son, Howard Thomas and his family of Virginia; and son, Walter Thomas and his family of Virginia. Howard is also survived by Arlene’s children: Larry Geyer and his family of California, Freeman Geyer and his family of Boothbay, and Laurie Ann Robbins and her family of Waldoboro.

A walk-through visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, April 29 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. All guests are asked to wear a mask, and enter and exit the building after a brief visit, giving all in attendance the time and distance needed to greet the family. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, at the New Harbor Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Bristol First Responders, 104 South Side Road, New Harbor, ME 04554; or to Cove’s Edge, c/o LincolnHealth Development Office, 35 Miles St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

