On March 6, 2025, the world lost a charismatic legend, Hunter D. Peaslee Sr. Born on June 22, 1963 in Augusta, to Forest and Delia (Smith) Peaslee, Hunter embraced life with a charm and a wit that was truly larger than life. Known to his friends and family as “The man, the myth, the legend,” Hunter was a man who was famously late to family gatherings, not just because he was an ardent tinkerer, but because he was always busy making everyone smile. His love for his family, animals, and storytelling was only matched by his knack for turning the tables on you over a coin toss lunch bet, where, “Heads, I win, tails, you lose” became his classic catchphrase.

Hunter’s love for the road took him on many journeys during his 61-year tenure as a truck driver in the forestry business. He was a jack-of-all-trades but as he would tell you a master of none. Despite being retired, he was a man who was always on the move, always up for an adventure, and always eager for a laugh. He was a loving and funny soul who treated everyone the same, with a sense of humor that was as infectious as his spirit. As Mark Twain once said, “Humor is mankind’s greatest blessing,” and Hunter truly was a blessing to all who knew him.

Hunter was predeceased by his father, Forest Peaslee Sr.; his mother, Delia Smith Peaslee; sisters, Muriel Anne Peaslee, Marrianne Potter, Arbor Jane Huegal; his brothers, Frank Sidelinger, Frederick Sidelinger, Peter Peaslee, Forest Peaslee Jr., Teddy Peaslee, Kenneth Sidelinger, and Larry Peaslee.

Hunter, a longtime resident of Somerville, is survived by his significant other, Nicole Scribner; son, Hunter Peaslee Jr. and wife, Kelly; and daughter, Candise Colfer and husband, Tommy. His legacy also lives on through his grandchildren: Delia, Keira, and Jacob Colfer, and Murphy and Eivin Peaslee; as well Nicole’s children, Zack and Will; his brothers, Neil and Dannie; sisters, Bunnie and Ceceil; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

As we bid farewell to our witty legend, we encourage you to share your memories of Hunter on the memorial page. Upload photos, share stories, and celebrate the life of a man who truly lived up to his title, “The man, the myth, the legend.”

There will be a celebration of Hunter’s life at Broken Acres in Jefferson on June 22 from 1-6 p.m. Please come and join the family to celebrate Hunter the way he would have wanted on what would have been his 62nd birthday.

