Ingrid Nadeau (née Steffenhagen)

On Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, Ingrid Nadeau (née Steffenhaggen), age 88, passed away peacefully after a long and meaningful life. Her final days were spent living with her son Peter and his wife, and eventually at Riverside at Chase Point in Damariscotta, where she enjoyed frequent visits from her devoted sons, extended family, and friends.

Ingrid is survived by her sons, Gerard, Gilbert, Michael, and Peter; her brother, Rudi; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Hedwig; her husband, Hermel; and her younger brother, Peter.

Born in Kaunas, Lithuania in 1936, Ingrid spent the first seven years of her life surrounded by her loving family. However, the outbreak of World War II forever changed the course of her childhood. Her father was called back to Germany, and Ingrid – along with her mother and younger brothers – became refugees and eventually settled in Hamburg, Germany.

In time, Ingrid immigrated to America aboard the USS United States. While living with her mother, she met her future husband, Hermel, on a blind date – though she had first noticed him stocking shelves at the local grocery store while shopping with her mother.

Ingrid lived in several places throughout her life, including Riverside, Calif., Vassalboro, and Waterville. In Vassalboro, she worked at the local credit union. There, she became known for her kindness and her willingness to help others in her community.

Ingrid was much more than her career. She was a mother, grandmother, caregiver, and a passionate lover of owls. She was known for knitting beautiful, warm socks – there was always a pair available for anyone in need – and for her signature applesauce fruit cake, which she generously shared during the holidays. It was her way of spreading love.

Ingrid taught her children to see and appreciate the beauty of the world around them. Her warmth, creativity, and generosity touched many lives, and she will be dearly missed by friends and family alike.

In memory of Ingrid, donations may be made to Avian Haven in Freedom, an organization that reflects her love for birds and nature. Donate in her honor at avianhaven.org/donate.

