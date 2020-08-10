Irene Burton passed away at the LincolnHealth-Miles Campus in Damariscotta on the afternoon of Aug. 5. Irene was a summer resident of Chamberlain and resided year-round in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Born in Bethpage, N.Y. on March 2, 1956, she was the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy Haas. She attended the College of William & Mary, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business.

Irene worked for the Defense Communications Agency as a computer programmer for several years before retiring to raise her family.

Irene had multiple sclerosis and was a tireless activist for research of the disease, earning her the National MS Society Volunteer of the Year for Activism in 2014.

One of her proudest accomplishments was her work as a tutor with children in elementary through high school.

Friends love her for her generous nature, her sense of humor and wise advice. Despite her challenges with MS, Irene was always a strong-willed, independent person, taking on the world with grit and determination.

She is survived by her husband, Don; son, Chris; sister, Ginny Kvochak; brother, Steve Haas; and nieces, Beth and Kaylyn Kvochak.

A service for Irene is currently being arranged. Details will be published on her memorial page that can be found by visiting stronghancock.com, as soon as they are finalized.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: The National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891 (nmss.org); or St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 11437, Winston-Salem, NC 27116 (stanneswinstonsalem.org).

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

