Irene L. Leeman, 84, passed away on the evening of Oct. 13, 2020 at Windward Gardens in Camden after several years of battling dementia. Born in Belfast on Feb. 8, 1936, she was the daughter of Shirley and Bertha (Parsons) Swanner.

Irene grew up in Damariscotta Mills, attending local schools and graduating from Lincoln Academy in 1953. In March of 1955, she married Keith Leeman and they settled in Walpole, where they raised their five sons in what is now known as the “Leeman House,” which is located on the property of the Darling Marine Center.

In their early years, Keith and Irene loved to spend their weekends dancing the night away at Lakehurst and the Clary Lake Dance Hall. Irene and Keith enjoyed 57 years of marriage before his passing in 2012.

Irene devoted her life to her five sons and husband Keith, and was incredibly proud of all of them. She stayed home for years to care for them, and didn’t begin working until the youngest was in school. She then worked at the Walpole Post Office, the South Bristol town office, and at the Darling Marine Center for many years.

After she and Keith both retired, they enjoyed traveling in and out of the state with Keith’s brother, Paul, and his wife, Norma. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After Keith’s passing, Irene started to pursue her passion for swimming in Damariscotta Mills, where she swam as a child.

Irene will always be remembered throughout the community for her kind heart, sweet disposition, and positive outlook on life.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Keith; and a sister, Shirley.

She is survived by her five sons, Brian and his wife Michelle of South Bristol, Mark and significant other Mandy of Whitefield, Darryl of Whitefield, David and his wife Tammy of Newcastle, and Eric and his significant other Amy of New Harbor; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for Irene will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Chamberlain Cemetery in Round Pond.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine, 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

