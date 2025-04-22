With heavy hearts, the family of I.J. Pinkham shares the news of his passing on April 15, 2025. A beloved husband, father, Papa, friend, teacher, and legendary basketball coach, I.J. touched countless lives both on and off the court. He fought the good fight, and in his quiet unassuming way, slipped peacefully from this life.

Born on March 14, 1947 to Alice and Francis Pinkham, I.J. grew up in Milbridge, and graduated from Milbridge High School in 1965. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from the University at Farmington and a M.S. in education from the University of Southern Maine.

His teaching and coaching career began at Buckfield High School where from 1969 to 1976 he taught math and history and coached various sports. In 1976, he began his tenure at Boothbay Region High School, teaching math and coaching varsity boys basketball. I.J. retired from teaching in 2017 but continued coaching for an additional three years.

In his 2020 Maine Principals’ Association Hall of Excellence speech, he stated “I wasn’t a great mathematician, but I was a good math teacher.” He taught his students with caring, recognizing them as individuals and expected them to always do their best. His students would agree, describing him as an inspiration, a role model, and a man of integrity, patience, and compassion.

Coach Pinkham holds the distinction of being the winningest coach in Maine boys basketball history with his teams achieving an extraordinary 659 victories. A pinnacle of his coaching career was leading the Boothbay Seahawks to the Class C state championship in 2001. Some other professional accomplishments were his induction into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame (2016) and the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame (2017) and being named a recipient of the Wooden Award of Excellence from the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame (2023).

I.J. once said “As coach, people knew I was old school, but they liked that I had standards and stood behind them. Fans, coaches, and others didn’t praise my wins and losses. They like my coaching methods and the demeanor of my players – before, during, and after games.”

I.J. was more than a teacher and coach; he was a proud dad to two sons, Matthew and Timothy; “Papa” to River, Saylor, Henry, and Graham; and a devoted husband to his wife, Peggy, for 49 years. He was also father-in-law to Alexandra (Timothy); a cherished brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, friend, and community supporter. He was a Rotarian (receiving the Paul Harris Fellow award), volunteered at the Boothbay Region YMCA, coached at summer Hoop Camp, and coached his sons throughout their multiple youth sports activities. I.J. understood that life was bigger than a sports game. He modeled commitment, always doing your best, thinking beyond yourself (teamwork), respect for others, patience, humility, and many more life lessons. He was a man of few words, providing witty one-liners with his dry sense of humor. He enjoyed manicuring his lawns and enjoying time at their cottage in Somerville.

A memorial service will be on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the Porter Memorial Gym at Boothbay Region High School. A reception will follow from noon to 2 p.m. at Robinson’s Wharf in Southport.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the BRHS Boys Basketball Fund, 236 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, ME 04528; the University of Maine Farmington Men’s Basketball Fund, 242 Main St., Farmington, ME 04938; or Boothbay Region YMCA Sports Fund, 261 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, at 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

