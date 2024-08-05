Irving R. “Irv” Lash, 81, has fallen asleep in the blessed hope of the second coming of his lord and savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Born in Rockland, Nov. 24, 1942, he was the son of Winfield and Barbara Fales Lash. He was educated locally, attending Friendship schools before graduating from Waldoboro High School in 1960. Following graduation Irv attended Gorham State Teachers College graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1964.

On July 19, 1968, Irv married the love of his life, Willamae “Willi” White in Massachusetts after the two met at Camp Washington, the Advent Christian Camp. Irv was a proud and devoted husband for 56 years and the couple devoted their lives and marriage to fostering and growing their deep faith in the Lord.

He began his career as a teacher, teaching first in Rockland and later Nobleboro schools. Although he was a people person at heart, Irv found that public school teaching just wasn’t for him. Going to work for Horace Mann, Irv learned the ins and outs of the insurance industry. Later he worked for Ed Quirion before purchasing the business himself. For many years Irv owned and operated the Quirion Insurance Company in Augusta.

When not busy working, Irv loved nothing more than to be on the ocean. Whether it was sailing, fishing, or taking friends and family seal and eagle watching, Irv was happiest on the water. His family remembered, Irv was always teaching. The treasured boat trips and hiking trips were also lessons in boating, sea life, science, and nature. He was a talented craftsman, carving beautiful models of Friendship Sloops. Later in life he became an avid reader and found enjoyment in reading mystery and detective stories.

Cooking was another one of his many talents, and he loved cooking meals and taking them to shut ins. No matter what he was doing, Irv was a devout Christian man who had a heart for serving the Lord and showing his love to others through the way he lived his life. Together with his wife, he was an active and faithful member of the Blessed Hope Advent Christian Church in Waterville where he served as an Elder for many years.

Predeceased by his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Wesley and Cindy Lash; and a brother-in-law, Ivan Hill. Irv is survived by his beloved wife, Willi, of Augusta; his siblings, Neil Lash and his wife, Bonnie, of Waldoboro, Paulette “Polly” Hill, of Friendship, Dianne Hill and her husband, Norman, of Friendship, Theresa Fullerton, of Waldoboro, Suzanne Simmons and her husband, Thomas, of Friendship; a brother-in-law, Jim White, of Hallowell; as well as a special cousin who was like a brother, Philip J. Lash, of Cushing; “Uncle Irv,” as he was affectionately known will also be missed by many loving nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at the Blessed Hope Advent Christian Church Family Life Center, 10 Peasant Str., in Waterville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irv’s name to the Blessed Hope Church, 10 Pleasant St., Waterville, ME 04901.

To share a memory or condolence with the Lash family, please visit their book of memories at bchfh.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland, ME 04841.

