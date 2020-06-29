Isaac Collin Rawson, 17, of Sebago, died Monday, June 23, 2020.

He was born Dec. 22, 2002 in Damariscotta and was raised by his loving parents, Tara “Nicki” Rawson and Lisa LaFlamme.

Isaac was looking forward to beginning his senior year at Lake Region High School, where he was football captain and was a member of the track team, specializing in the 40-yard, 100-yard, and 200-yard events.

He worked for Hannaford Bros. in Bridgton in the produce section for the last three years. His vision of the future was to major in psychology.

He enjoyed the outdoors; hiking with his dogs, Arch, Jozee, and Jax; kayaking; and swimming.

Isaac was a giving, loving, and caring soul who touched many lives with his infectious smile.

He is survived by his loving parents, Nicki and Lisa; his sister, Mikayla Rawson; birth father, Jason Brewer; maternal grandparents, Sue Rawson and Terry and Linda Rawson; Lisa’s parents, Irene and Joe Zook and Philip and Julie Laflamme; paternal grandparents, Debby Brewer and Dwight Brewer; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of Isaac’s life will be held Thursday, July 2 at 5 p.m. at the American Legion fields in Naples.

Arrangements are with Chandler Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Bridgton.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at chandlerfunerals.com.

