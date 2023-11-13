Isabel Brackett, 85, of New Harbor, passed away on the morning of Nov. 7, 2023 at Chase Point in Damariscotta, after a period of declining health. Born on May 3, 1938, she was the daughter of Frederick and Lillian (Jones) Olson.

Isabel grew up in Round Pond, where she attended the Washington School and graduated from Bristol High School. Out of high school, she married Jack Brackett on Sept. 13, 1954, and the couple would spend over 65 wonderful years together until Jack’s passing in March of 2020.

Together they raised their family in New Harbor, and while Isabel didn’t have a master’s degree, she was a true master of so many things. While raising her four children, she also did the books for both Jack’s fishing career and his well-drilling business that he started in 1971.

She was an incredible cook, and was famous for her biscuits, which found their way to so many family get-togethers, fire department banquets, Masonic dinners, and church functions. She enjoyed gardening and could be seen daily walking around the New Harbor loop to the beach. She also loved to travel with several of her girlfriends.

She was a great seamstress, making both of her daughter’s wedding dresses, and knit hundreds of sweaters through the years. She loved the holidays and made sure all of her Christmas decorations were set up just right. More than anything, she loved her entire family.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Jack; her son, Gary; two brothers, Frederick and Kenneth; and three sisters, Mariam, Dorothy, and Helen.

Isabel is survived by her three children, Karen Bryant and her husband, Randy, Judy Verney and her husband, Kevin, and Greg Brackett and his wife, Shelley; a sister, Carol; grandchildren, Marcey and husband, George, Christy and partner, Jimmy, Brett and wife, Megan, Eric and wife, Carol, Matt, Nichole, Kurt, Lindsay, and Nichole; extended grandchildren, Meredith and Rachel; as well as nine great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service for Isabel’s family will be held at the New Harbor Cemetery. A celebration of both Isabel and Jack’s lives together, will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 16, at The 1812 Farm in Bristol.

The Brackett family would like to express their deep thanks for the wonderful care Isabel received while at Chase Point for the past nine months.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

