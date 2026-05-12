It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Isiah Roscoe Sr. due to complications of obesity. He was born in Bangor on Oct. 31, 1988.

Isiah graduated from Belfast Adult Education in 2013. After graduation, Isiah attended three years at the Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor for diesel mechanics.

Isiah loved lobstering; he always said just being on the ocean felt like home.

In 2016, Isiah met his partner, Naomi Nicholas, and in 2011 they welcomed their son, Isiah Roscoe Jr.

Isiah is survived by his partner, Naomi Nicholas and his son, Isiah Roscoe Jr., both of Waldoboro.

Isiah is also survived by his parents, James Roscoe and his longtime friend, Jerrick Knight, of Bangor, and Theresa Breen and her partner, Randy Dubay, of Waldoboro.

Isiah also had two brothers, Brian Breen, of Waldoboro, and Zarvy Roscoe and his partner, Sierra Clark, of Butler, Pa.; and a sister, Aliyah Roscoe, of Bangor.

A celebration of life will be held on May 24 at 2 p.m. at Harvest Chapel of Levant Village, at 3531 Union St. in Levant.

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