J. Lincoln Spaulding, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, of Worcester, Mass. and Christmas Cove, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2026 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home, surrounded by family. Linc had an adventurous spirit and a curious mind and loved being engaged in life.

Linc was a Worcester native born and bred and loved the city. He attended Lee Street Elementary, Cedar Street Middle School, Classical High School, and Tabor Academy High School. Of his early schooling he was particularly grateful for the opportunity to enroll in a trade skills enrichment program at Oxford Street School. From that day forward he continually sought to understand how everything around him was created, designed, and built.

Linc had green blood and loved his time at Dartmouth College (‘56). He was an English major who was enamored with big words yet loved the physicality of being on the rugby and lacrosse fields. He enjoyed crazy antics and made lifelong friends at his fraternity Alpha Delta (where he held the original Otter pledge name!), and as a member of Sphinx.

Upon college graduation, Linc served as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps for 10 years where he flew F9-Fs and later A4 jets. His love of flying was lifelong, though he later turned to motorcycles, boats, and activities such as downhill skiing to fulfill his need for speed and being in the great outdoors. Linc went back to school at night while working to get his MBA from Boston University.

Linc was a courageous entrepreneur. He purchased Sheppard Envelope Company with the help of several investor friends in 1967 and continued to run the company for 59 years until the very end. He loved and appreciated all who worked with him and beside him over the years. Sheppard Envelope continues to thrive in Auburn, Mass. because of its strong team of employees. Linc served as the President of the Envelope Manufacturers Assoc. of America from 1984-1986.

In addition, Linc was involved with many organizations in the city, including the Bohemians, the Argonauts, and Yellow Label. He served as the Chair of the Central Mass YMCA, board member of Hahnemann Hospital, and a board member of Nichols College.

Linc’s home away from home was Christmas Cove where he spent summers with family and friends. Whenever possible, he was on the water sailing or fishing. He was a mentor to generations of sailors and loved nothing more than introducing sailboat racing to young people. Linc served on the Board of the CCIA and was Commodore twice.

Cruising and racing with family and friends were important to Linc throughout the years. He enjoyed short two-hour races in the Cove and trans-Atlantic odysseys in equal measure but best of all were cruises along the New England coast with his family.

In addition to sporting activities, Linc loved hands-on projects. There was always something in the works which often required fiberglass, duct tape, a miracle adhesive, or a newly designed envelope. Linc loved visitors who he could rope into the project of the day.

Linc was married to the love of his life, Robin Fairbanks Foster, for 64 years. He leaves behind three children, Brook (wife Carolyn), Kim (husband Paul), Whit (wife Caroline); six grandchildren who he adored: Kyra, Olivia, Alden, Megan, Knox, and Craig; and sister-in-law, Donna Foster. In addition, he cherished time with his nieces and nephews: Cyndi, Stephen, Katherine, and Kenneth Gulick; Chris, Sasha, and Amanda Foster and their amazing families.

Linc was predeceased by his parents, C. Jerry Spaulding and Katherine Anderson Spaulding; his sister, Sue Spaulding Gulick; and brothers-in-law, Whitney Pray Foster and Peter H. Gulick.

A simple celebration of life will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Central Massachusetts YMCA at 766 Main St., Worcester, MA 01610; and Rose Monahan Hospice Home at 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602.

