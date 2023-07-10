Jabon Chubbuck, 31, passed away June 28, 2023 in his home unexpectedly. Jabon was the son of James and Susan Chubbuck, grandson of Tiger and Barbara Chubbuck (deceased), and Larry and Senja Baker. He was the brother of Jada Chubbuck, proud uncle of Iris Neisius, and a cousin to many.

Jabon had many jobs over the years, his most recent being his biggest passion in life. He joined the Nobleboro Fire Department in 2020 where he absolutely fell in love with helping others. He then became an EMT for Delta Ambulance and Winthrop EMS. His passion for helping others only grew. He would quite literally take the shirt off his back for someone else if they needed it.

Jabon was the definition of a social butterfly and never missed passing along a “dad joke” when he heard one. He was a happy, eccentric, loving human. Everyone lucky enough to know him all would describe him as so. Jabon also loved being an uncle. It was one of his biggest treasures in life and was loved so much in return by his niece. Although Jabon did have his demons, he was able to outrun them with open arms, and helped him flourish and become the man he was.

You could always find Jabon with Starbucks in one hand and a cigarette in the other, laughing.

A celebration of life will be held at the North Nobleboro Community Center on July 22, 2023 at 12 p.m. All who loved him are welcome.

Donations to the Jabon Chubbuck Memorial Scholarship can be sent to Nobleboro Fire Department, c/o Chubbuck Scholarship, 192 U.S. Highway 1, Nobleboro, ME 04555.

