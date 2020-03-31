Jack O. Brackett, 83, of New Harbor, passed away on the morning of March 24, 2020 at the Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Born on Aug. 30, 1936 in Portland, he was the son of Linwood and Una Brackett.

Jack graduated from Bristol High School in 1954, and married Isabel Olson later that same year. He went on to pursue his interest in commercial fishing, and spent several years working on the ocean. In 1971 he started his own business, Brackett & Sons Well Drilling, retiring from that in 2008.

He was a member of Bristol Fire and Rescue for over 65 years, and served the department as captain for several years. He joined the Bristol Masonic Lodge in 1976, and remained active there until his passing. He was also a member of the Maine Ground Water Association, and volunteered for the Caring for Kids lunch program in Bristol.

A strong yet caring man, Jack loved to share his knowledge of history with the Bristol Historical Society. Above all else, his most cherished moments were being with family.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Gary in 2012.

Jack is survived by his wife of 64 years, Isabel; children, Karen Bryant and her husband Randy of Bristol, Judy Verney and her husband Kevin of Sheepscot, and Greg Brackett and his wife Shelley of Chamberlain; grandchildren, Marcey Gilbert and husband George of Bristol, Christy Toman and husband Daryn of Bristol, Brett Verney and wife Megan of Sheepscot, Eric Brackett of Portland, Matt Brackett of Gorham, Nichole L. Brackett of Gray, Kurt Brackett of Nobleboro, Lindsay Brackett of Gardiner, and Nichole Brackett of Gardiner; extended grandchildren, Meredith Hughes of Bristol, and Rachel Jones of Gardiner; as well as nine great-grandchildren.

Due to the current limitations on gatherings, a private graveside service for his family will be held at the New Harbor Cemetery. A public memorial service will be announced, and held, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring for Kids Program, P.O. Box 142, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

