Jack O. Brackett Aug. 30, 1936 - March 24, 2020

Jack O. Brackett, 83, of New Harbor, passed away on the morning of March 24, 2020 at the Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Born on Aug. 30, 1936 in Portland, he was the son of Linwood and Una Brackett; loving husband of Isabel Brackett; and father to Karen Bryant, Judy Verney, Greg Brackett, and the late Gary Brackett.

Due to the current recommendations of limited gatherings, a private graveside service for his family will be held at the New Harbor Cemetery. A public memorial service for Jack will be announced and held at a later date. A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting www.StrongHancock.com.

