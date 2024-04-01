Jacqueline H. (Chubbuck) Durgan, 86, of Bath, passed away peacefully on March 25 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bath on Oct. 28, 1937, she’s the daughter of Harvey H. and Marion C. Chubbuck. A proud graduate of Morse High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Raymond E. Durgan. Jackie enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, bowling, golfing, and dancing with Raymond.

Ray and Jackie raised their children in Woolwich before retiring and spending summers living at Popham Beach and winters in Zephyrhills, Fla. Jackie worked at Yankee Lanes in Brunswick for many years, becoming inducted into The Greater Brunswick Area Women’s Bowling Association in 1998. She was a member of Woolwich Grange No. 68 for over 50 years. Alongside her family, she enjoyed cooking at bean suppers and donating to local charities.

She was predeceased by her parents; son, Richard E. Durgan; brother, Bobby Chubbuck; sister, Blanche Chubbuck; and close uncle Fred and aunt Nancy Spinney.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Raymond. Her children, Raymond Durgan Jr. and his wife, Vivian, of Daphne, Ala., Michael A. Durgan and his wife, Natasha, of Cumberland; three daughters, Tammy C. Feegel and her husband, Raymond, of Mount Vernon, Heidi L. Schmidt and her husband, Carl, of New Kent, Va., and Penny E. Durgan and her wife, Debbie Feegel, of Sahuarita, Ariz.; her grandchildren, Janielle Mueller, Jeremy Durgan, Ashley Fair, Nicholas Durgan, Audrey Baise, Logan and Jayd Durgan; and five great-grandchildren, Ari, Mia, Jordyn, Naomi, and Zander. She is also survived by five siblings, Kenneth, Peter, Jesse, Patricia, and Susan.

A gravesite memorial service will take place in May by Desmond & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jackie’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association.

To express your thoughts and condolences to the family, please visit desmondfuneralhomes.com.

