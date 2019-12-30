Jacqueline Pendleton Williams, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2019. She spent her life spreading love and joy, and left this world much better than she found it.

She was special to everyone, and everyone was special to her. She will rest in peace with her son Maitland. She is survived by her husband, Roger; daughter, Megan; son-in-law, George; granddaughter, Madeline; brother, Denny; dog, Ursa; and extended family and friends.

Her kindness, compassion and charity continues even after death. As an organ donor, she has already saved two lives.

A gathering will be held from 1-4 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the 1812 Farm in Bristol, with a time to share stories at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Action for Animals, PO Box 238, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

