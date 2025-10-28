Jacqueline Sirois, 64, passed away on Oct. 27, 2025 after losing an aggressive battle with Alzheimer’s. Jacquie was born on Sept. 30, 1961 in Buffalo, N.Y. She then grew up in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Over her adolescent years, she eventually moved to Machias, where she would attend the University of Maine and meet her husband, Mike Sirois.

Upon graduation, Jacquie started various careers such as a travel agent and eventually settled down on the Midcoast. Jacquie was a loving wife, devoted amazing mother, and a wonderful sister. She became a big part of the community by volunteering for assorted clubs, working locally part time with a business in town and always being available to help in any way she could.

Jacquie loved being an entertainer of guests. She enjoyed taking photographs of all kinds, weekends exploring and snowmobiling at camp, simply floating on the lake, being a dog mom, and traveling the world.

Jacquie was predeceased by her father, Richard Rowe; her mother, Jacqueline Rowe. She is survived by her husband, Mike; her son, Ryan; and her daughter, Monique. She is also survived by her sister, Colleen, her husband, Bob, nephew, David; as well as sister, Gretchen, her husband Dave, niece, Margaret; and brother, Rick.

The family would like to thank the wonderfully gracious and kind staff of Bay Square and Compassus in Yarmouth for everything they have done in this journey we have been through.

Per Jacquie’s wishes, there will be no funeral. Donations can be made to local food pantries in her name.

