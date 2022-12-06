Jacquelyn “Jackie” A. Fossett, 49, of Damariscotta, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at her home. She was very loved and will be missed by many.

She was born Sept. 5, 1973, in Augusta, the daughter of Edwin Bragdon and Michelle (Bradbury) Bragdon of Lewiston.

Jackie loved playing cards, fishing, diamond painting, spending time at the ocean, and watching soap operas. Most importantly, Jackie loved spending time with her husband, three kids, and five grandchildren, all of whom were the loves of her life.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Michelle. She is survived by her husband, Walter; three children, Katie, Shawn, and Amanda; and five grandchildren, Alivia, Liam, Bradley, Chloe, and Leola-Ray.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9 at Strong Hancock Funeral Home. Pastor Tom Wagers will officiate.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

